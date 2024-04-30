HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Short Interest Up 8.2% in April

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,200 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the March 31st total of 65,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HTBI shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on HomeTrust Bancshares from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HomeTrust Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HTBI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HomeTrust Bancshares Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBI. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $131,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 96.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 32.8% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 52,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 12,994 shares during the last quarter. 60.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HTBI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.70. The stock had a trading volume of 75,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.54 and its 200 day moving average is $24.99. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $30.99. The firm has a market cap of $448.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.77.

HomeTrust Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.