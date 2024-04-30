Infrastructure India (LON:IIP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Infrastructure India (LON:IIP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00), with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

Infrastructure India Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.97. The firm has a market cap of £238,728.00, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.40.

About Infrastructure India

(Get Free Report)

Infrastructure India PLC seeks to invest in infrastructure projects with a focus on the energy and transport sectors. It seeks to invest in India.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure India Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure India and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.