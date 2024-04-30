InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.670-1.710 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.720. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

InvenTrust Properties Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:IVT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.36. The company had a trading volume of 468,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,052. InvenTrust Properties has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 316.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.06.

Get InvenTrust Properties alerts:

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st were given a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,125.14%.

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InvenTrust Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvenTrust Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.