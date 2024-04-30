iomart Group (LON:IOM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $127.22

iomart Group plc (LON:IOM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 127.22 ($1.60) and last traded at GBX 129 ($1.62), with a volume of 188761 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 131.50 ($1.65).

IOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Numis Securities upgraded iomart Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.32) price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of £144.74 million, a PE ratio of 2,150.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 141.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 148.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

iomart Group plc engages in the provision of cloud hosting and managed services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The Cloud Services segment offers managed cloud computing facilities and services, such as colocation data centre and disaster recovery services through a network of owned data centres, to the larger SME and corporate markets.

