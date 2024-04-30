iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Parthenon LLC

Parthenon LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 17,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.39. 3,229,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,324,656. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.68 and its 200-day moving average is $102.70. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $111.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.18.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.