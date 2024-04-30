iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 2.4% of Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $5.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $322.84. 849,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,447. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $241.41 and a 1 year high of $340.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $331.21 and a 200-day moving average of $308.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

