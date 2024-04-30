Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Essex LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% during the third quarter. Essex LLC now owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $62,997,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 48.2% during the third quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.9% during the third quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.86.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $2.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.61. The stock had a trading volume of 8,814,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,383,957. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $348.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $143.13 and a fifty-two week high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.43%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 29.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at $22,099,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at $22,099,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,810,030.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Stories

