JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 629,326 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 382,745 shares.The stock last traded at $61.15 and had previously closed at $61.79.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.50 and its 200-day moving average is $58.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

