Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.40-$2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $258-$266 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $266.46 million. Kadant also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.750-10.050 EPS.

Kadant Stock Performance

KAI stock traded down $13.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $273.79. 123,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,549. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.28. Kadant has a 1 year low of $183.67 and a 1 year high of $354.02.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $238.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.54 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 12.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kadant will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kadant Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.93%.

KAI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Kadant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a research report on Monday.

Insider Transactions at Kadant

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Painter sold 7,000 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total value of $2,311,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,853.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kadant news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total transaction of $70,266.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,814.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Painter sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total value of $2,311,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,853.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,798 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,004 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

