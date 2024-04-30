KOK (KOK) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.63 Million

KOK (KOK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. In the last week, KOK has traded 29.2% lower against the dollar. KOK has a market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $346,762.51 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KOK token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00008454 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00011008 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001343 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,140.87 or 0.99986165 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00012539 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000066 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011969 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003734 BTC.

About KOK

KOK is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00342613 USD and is down -7.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $356,251.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

