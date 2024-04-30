Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $70.61 and last traded at $70.87. 2,503,845 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 2,155,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on LSCC. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.36.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.89.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 35.14%. The firm had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 6,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $474,734.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,767.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 6,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $474,734.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,767.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 23,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $1,720,388.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,116 shares in the company, valued at $9,281,394.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,741 shares of company stock worth $3,225,795. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 7.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

