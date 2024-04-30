Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Has $1.34 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,472 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.6 %

Union Pacific stock traded down $3.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,737,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,918. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $190.71 and a 12 month high of $258.66. The company has a market capitalization of $144.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $243.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Union Pacific

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.