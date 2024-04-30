Marechale Capital (LON:MAC) Trading Up 15%

Shares of Marechale Capital Plc (LON:MAC – Get Free Report) were up 15% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.48 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.24 ($0.02). Approximately 3,835,327 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,226% from the average daily volume of 289,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.08 ($0.01).

Marechale Capital Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.99 and a quick ratio of 5.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.31 million, a P/E ratio of -170.00 and a beta of 0.59.

Marechale Capital Company Profile

Marechale Capital Plc engages in the provision of professional advisory and broking services to companies in the United Kingdom. It offers capital raising services, such as equity financing, mezzanine, and debt financing services. The company also provides advisory services, including strategic review and consultancy, growth capital, and refinancing and exit advice.

Featured Articles

