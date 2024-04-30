Mercialys SA (OTCMKTS:MEIYF) Short Interest Up 21.3% in April

Mercialys SA (OTCMKTS:MEIYF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the March 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Mercialys Price Performance

MEIYF stock remained flat at $11.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.40 and its 200 day moving average is $10.17. Mercialys has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $11.61.

Mercialys Company Profile

Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies. It is specialized in the holding, management and transformation of retail spaces, anticipating consumer trends, on its own behalf and for third parties. At December 31, 2023, Mercialys had a real estate portfolio valued at Euro 2.9 billion (including transfer taxes).

