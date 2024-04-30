Mission Wealth Management LP Buys 754 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $7,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC now owns 9,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.67. 3,786,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,876,700. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.29 and a 12 month high of $39.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.51. The company has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.85.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

