Mission Wealth Management LP Grows Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,744 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Mission Wealth Management LP owned 0.14% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $17,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $428,520,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $232,218,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $166,970,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,202,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1,045.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,027,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,455,000 after purchasing an additional 937,404 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $110.28. The stock had a trading volume of 614,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,025. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $115.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.61.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.3842 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.