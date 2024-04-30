Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 368 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 993,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,747,000 after buying an additional 370,122 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 12,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.42.

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $175.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,462,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,806,826. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company has a market cap of $241.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.05.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $1.355 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.09%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

