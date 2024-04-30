Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Shares Gap Up to $155.07

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $155.07, but opened at $164.00. Moog shares last traded at $164.00, with a volume of 112 shares.

Moog Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter. Moog had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $930.30 million during the quarter.

Moog Announces Dividend

Moog Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Moog’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.02%.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

