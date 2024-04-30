Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) Short Interest Up 33.3% in April

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Nanophase Technologies Stock Down 2.9 %

Nanophase Technologies stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.35. 8,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,780. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.74. Nanophase Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nanophase Technologies had a negative return on equity of 63.65% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $9.87 million for the quarter.

Nanophase Technologies Company Profile

Nanophase Technologies Corporation, a science-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells integrated family of nanomaterial technologies in the United States. It engages in engineered materials, formulation development, and commercial manufacturing. The company produces engineered nanomaterial products comprising antimony, bismuth, cerium, iron, and zinc oxide for use in a various markets, including surface finishing,exterior coatings, personal care, plastics, scratch resistant coatings, and textiles.

