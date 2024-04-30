Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Invests $204,000 in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,411,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,854,000 after purchasing an additional 141,224 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,159,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,822,000 after acquiring an additional 115,989 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 514.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,964,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,134 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,675,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,172,000 after purchasing an additional 27,994 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,373,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,823,000 after purchasing an additional 88,083 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VXF traded down $3.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $163.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,242. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.42. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $176.20.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

