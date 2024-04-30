Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Makes New $208,000 Investment in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSX. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 18,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 9,685 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CSX by 6.8% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 141,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,236,000 after acquiring an additional 8,997 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,810,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,133,000 after purchasing an additional 128,941 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.22. The stock had a trading volume of 17,483,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,415,493. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.54.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.