Nippon Accommodations Fund Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIPPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nippon Accommodations Fund Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIPPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Nippon Accommodations Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NIPPF stock remained flat at $4,603.29 on Tuesday. 2 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4,603.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $4,603.29. Nippon Accommodations Fund has a 12-month low of $4,603.29 and a 12-month high of $4,603.29.

Nippon Accommodations Fund Company Profile

NAF is a J-REIT that invests in "Accommodation Assets," which it defines as real estate that is mainly used/may be used for residence or hotels. Based on the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations (hereinafter "Investment Trust Act"), NAF was established on October 12, 2005, and was listed on the Real Estate Investment Trust Securities Market (J-REIT Market) of the Tokyo Stock Exchange on August 4, 2006 (securities code number: 3226).

