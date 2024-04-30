Nippon Accommodations Fund Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIPPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nippon Accommodations Fund Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIPPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Nippon Accommodations Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NIPPF stock remained flat at $4,603.29 on Tuesday. 2 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4,603.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $4,603.29. Nippon Accommodations Fund has a 12-month low of $4,603.29 and a 12-month high of $4,603.29.
Nippon Accommodations Fund Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nippon Accommodations Fund
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Accommodations Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Accommodations Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.