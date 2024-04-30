Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 5.1% of Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 31.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 30,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 851,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,933,000 after buying an additional 12,433 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.06. 1,406,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,481,186. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $64.60 and a twelve month high of $93.84. The company has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.75.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.