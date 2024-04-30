Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWB. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 61.7% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 183,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $4.54 on Tuesday, reaching $275.98. 1,491,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,140. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $221.31 and a twelve month high of $288.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $281.61 and a 200-day moving average of $264.42. The company has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

