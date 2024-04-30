Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 62.1% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,188 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 570,999 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $60,480,000 after purchasing an additional 36,106 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 52.6% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,987 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 186.1% during the 3rd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,012,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. William Blair raised Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. KeyCorp began coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.76.

Oracle Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE ORCL traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.75. 6,232,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,411,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $312.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $93.85 and a 52 week high of $132.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.25.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

