Parthenon LLC Has $3.11 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Parthenon LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,147,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304,089 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,821,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,732 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,940,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,520 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in Philip Morris International by 52.2% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,110,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,956,000 after buying an additional 1,066,871 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 24.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,841,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,246,000 after buying an additional 958,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on PM. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,412,880.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Philip Morris International news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,050.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at $9,412,880.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,339,528 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $94.94. The stock had a trading volume of 6,414,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,754,313. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $100.79. The company has a market cap of $147.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.22.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

