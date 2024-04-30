Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.460-1.560 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Piedmont Office Realty Trust also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.46-1.56 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.90. 1,541,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,977. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.51 and its 200-day moving average is $6.50. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $8.05. The stock has a market cap of $854.22 million, a P/E ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $145.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.37 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

