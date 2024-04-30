Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Short Interest Update

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the March 31st total of 44,500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Provident Financial Stock Performance

Provident Financial stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,360. The firm has a market cap of $89.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Provident Financial has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $15.40.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 6.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that Provident Financial will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.70%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Provident Financial

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Provident Financial stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,798 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.37% of Provident Financial worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

Provident Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

