Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,710,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,764 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 0.8% of Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.85% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $505,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DGRO. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 638.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,596,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,322 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,153,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,332 shares during the last quarter. American Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 1,986,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,410,000 after buying an additional 875,601 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,514,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,304,000 after buying an additional 715,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,154,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of DGRO traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.95. 1,399,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,581,026. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.88. The stock has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $58.19.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

