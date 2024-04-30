RBG (LON:RBGP) Shares Down 14.3%

Shares of RBG Holdings plc (LON:RBGP – Get Free Report) fell 14.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.06 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 10.50 ($0.13). 2,939,202 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 958% from the average session volume of 277,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.25 ($0.15).

RBG Trading Down 14.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £13.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.17 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 13.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at RBG

In related news, insider Jon Divers acquired 333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £29,999.97 ($37,683.67). Company insiders own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

RBG Company Profile

RBG Holdings plc provides legal and professional services to companies, banks, entrepreneurs, and individuals in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Legal Services, Litigation Finance, and Other Professional Services segments. The company offers legal services in respect of commercial disputes, including claims for breach of contract, negligence, commercial fraud, shareholder, and company disputes, as well as cross-border insolvency services; and corporate investigations, financial crime, contentious probate, arbitration, and mediation services to companies, banks, entrepreneurs, and individuals.

