RichQUACK.com Market Cap Reaches $44.50 Million (QUACK)

RichQUACK.com (QUACK) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 30th. RichQUACK.com has a total market capitalization of $44.50 million and $728,609.09 worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, RichQUACK.com has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. One RichQUACK.com token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded up 154.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC.

RichQUACK.com Token Profile

RichQUACK.com’s launch date was June 8th, 2021. RichQUACK.com’s total supply is 46,775,855,335,611,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,085,961,274,152,300 tokens. The official website for RichQUACK.com is www.richquack.com. RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack. The Reddit community for RichQUACK.com is https://reddit.com/r/richquack_quack. The official message board for RichQUACK.com is medium.com/@richquack.

Buying and Selling RichQUACK.com

According to CryptoCompare, “RichQUACK.com (QUACK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. RichQUACK.com has a current supply of 46,775,855,335,611,000 with 44,085,961,274,152,304 in circulation. The last known price of RichQUACK.com is 0 USD and is down -8.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $737,091.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.richquack.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RichQUACK.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RichQUACK.com should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RichQUACK.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

