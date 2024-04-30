Savant Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 347,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,903 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $17,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,993,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127,429 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,633,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,244,000 after purchasing an additional 593,425 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,877,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,596,000 after acquiring an additional 190,121 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,633,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,331,000 after acquiring an additional 363,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,638,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,393,000 after acquiring an additional 75,005 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,427,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,861,702. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.35 and a 200-day moving average of $50.29. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.51.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.