Short Interest in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Declines By 16.8%

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the March 31st total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 417,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:NIU traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,436. Niu Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $4.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.61.
Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Niu Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $67.42 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.
Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers RQi, NQi, MQi, SQi, UQi, and Gova series electric scooters and motorcycles; KQi series one kick-scooters; BQi series e-bikes; and Niu Aero Sports Bicycles. It also provides accessories and spare parts under the NIU brand name comprising scooter accessories, such as raincoats, gloves, knee pads, storage baskets and tail boxes, smart phone holders, backrests, and locks; lifestyle accessories, which includes T-shirts, coats, sweaters and hoodies, jeans, hats, bags, jewelry, notebook, badges, key chain, and mugs; and performance upgrade components that comprises of upgraded wheels, shock absorbers, brake calipers, and carbon fiber body panels.
