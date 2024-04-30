Short Interest in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Declines By 16.8%

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the March 31st total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 417,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Niu Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NIU traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,436. Niu Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $4.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.61.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Niu Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $67.42 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Niu Technologies by 447.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 558,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 456,485 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 82,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 34,468 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion grew its holdings in Niu Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 897,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Niu Technologies by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 39,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 21,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Niu Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers RQi, NQi, MQi, SQi, UQi, and Gova series electric scooters and motorcycles; KQi series one kick-scooters; BQi series e-bikes; and Niu Aero Sports Bicycles. It also provides accessories and spare parts under the NIU brand name comprising scooter accessories, such as raincoats, gloves, knee pads, storage baskets and tail boxes, smart phone holders, backrests, and locks; lifestyle accessories, which includes T-shirts, coats, sweaters and hoodies, jeans, hats, bags, jewelry, notebook, badges, key chain, and mugs; and performance upgrade components that comprises of upgraded wheels, shock absorbers, brake calipers, and carbon fiber body panels.

