Status Price Tops $0.0376 on Top Exchanges (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 30th. Status has a market capitalization of $146.17 million and $4.32 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0376 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Status has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00008479 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00011054 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001345 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,170.61 or 0.99976175 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00012570 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000066 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00012112 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000078 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003732 BTC.

About Status

SNT is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,882,644,771 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

