Stonegate Investment Group LLC Raises Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,833 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BHP. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,902,182 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,359,518,000 after buying an additional 589,317 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BHP Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,563 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $267,084,000 after purchasing an additional 126,643 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in BHP Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,430,056 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $302,625,000 after purchasing an additional 168,875 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in BHP Group by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,389,504 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $299,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,940 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $191,837,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.17. 2,454,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,635,495. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $54.28 and a 52-week high of $69.11. The firm has a market cap of $139.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.24.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.44 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 55.66%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

