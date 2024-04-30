Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $23.29-24.09 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.7-15.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.58 billion. Super Micro Computer also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 23.290-24.090 EPS.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:SMCI traded down $31.55 on Tuesday, reaching $858.80. 6,766,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,680,934. Super Micro Computer has a 12 month low of $101.71 and a 12 month high of $1,229.00. The company has a market capitalization of $48.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.12, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $950.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $572.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 20.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $941.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $700.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $530.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a negative rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $949.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,846,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,846,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,027 shares of company stock valued at $29,655,672 over the last quarter. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Stories

