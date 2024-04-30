Sutton Place Investors LLC Takes $207,000 Position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Sutton Place Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,655,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,304 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,860,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,759 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,194,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,940,000 after acquiring an additional 278,512 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC increased its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 5,808,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,056,000 after acquiring an additional 114,222 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital Management increased its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 5,120,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,399,000 after acquiring an additional 495,011 shares during the period.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of DIHP traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.81. 422,019 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of -1.00.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

