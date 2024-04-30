Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Short Interest Down 16.9% in April

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,100 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the March 31st total of 119,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Unitil Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of UTL stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.94. 55,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,304. Unitil has a 52-week low of $41.43 and a 52-week high of $58.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.19 million, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Unitil alerts:

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Unitil had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Unitil will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unitil Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Unitil

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This is an increase from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.28%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Unitil by 8.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Unitil by 3.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Unitil by 158.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 84,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 51,655 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Unitil during the third quarter worth $409,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Unitil by 3.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Unitil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.