Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Acquires 2,323 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley accounts for approximately 1.4% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MS. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Certuity LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 203,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,946,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 111,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,435,000 after acquiring an additional 19,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of MS traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.84. 5,859,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,641,185. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $69.42 and a 12 month high of $95.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.58. The company has a market capitalization of $147.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.43.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.33. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $15.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on MS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 26,655 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $2,324,049.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,009,143.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 26,655 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $2,324,049.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,009,143.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $8,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,555,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 237,855 shares of company stock valued at $21,084,057. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.