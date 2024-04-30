Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Boosts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,619 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 4.3% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $5,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its position in Tesla by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Tesla from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $10.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.28. The stock had a trading volume of 126,595,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,361,820. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.77.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

