Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 167.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,407 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 83,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PPLT stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,117. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.62 and a 200-day moving average of $84.62. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $77.68 and a twelve month high of $103.18.

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

