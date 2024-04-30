Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Has $3.11 Million Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,421 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. United Rentals accounts for 2.5% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,525.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 65 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $600.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total value of $508,105.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI traded down $44.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $667.99. 1,081,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,191. The stock has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $682.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $582.31. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $325.15 and a 1 year high of $732.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.80. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 36.44%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.54 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

United Rentals declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

