Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Has $430,000 Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,835 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 51.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,988,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $748,683,000 after purchasing an additional 9,504,754 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 22.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,797,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $315,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,062 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 9.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,485,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $173,493,000 after purchasing an additional 550,473 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 3.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,692,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $125,527,000 after purchasing an additional 150,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,369,658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,251,000 after buying an additional 280,971 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.66.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 39,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $1,074,766.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 176,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,757,459.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 80,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $2,172,630.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 596,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,065,130.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 39,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $1,074,766.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,757,459.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,332 shares of company stock worth $7,644,903 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Stock Down 3.9 %

Marathon Oil stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.85. The stock had a trading volume of 9,709,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,678,714. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $21.63 and a 12 month high of $30.06. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 23.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 17.19%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

