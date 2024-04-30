Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Makes New $195,000 Investment in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 57,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Grab by 21,204.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,301,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,048,000 after buying an additional 37,126,838 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Grab by 94.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 22,370,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,193,000 after purchasing an additional 10,869,136 shares in the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,614,000. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Grab by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,897,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,736,000 after acquiring an additional 732,033 shares during the period. Finally, Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Grab by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd now owns 12,400,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,715 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GRAB remained flat at $3.50 during trading hours on Tuesday. 20,544,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,256,186. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.22. Grab Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $3.92.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.82 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 18.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on GRAB. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Grab from $4.50 to $4.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.30 price target on shares of Grab in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.60 to $3.80 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.10.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

