Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Sells 88 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded down $18.59 on Tuesday, hitting $181.92. The company had a trading volume of 5,780,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,784,731. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $193.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.44. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $104.32 and a 1-year high of $221.11. The stock has a market cap of $65.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.52.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.49 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MPC. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.77.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

