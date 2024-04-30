Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3,625.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Arista Networks by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.59.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded down $7.11 on Tuesday, reaching $256.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,039,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,440. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $279.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.11. The firm has a market cap of $80.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.68 and a 52-week high of $307.74.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total value of $5,801,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,922.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total value of $57,184.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,704.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total transaction of $5,801,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,922.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 332,514 shares of company stock worth $95,369,397 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Stories

