Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,047,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,396 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 0.7% of Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.89% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $489,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,483,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,803,000 after acquiring an additional 8,298,820 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $254,023,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,899,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,737.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,502,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,593 shares during the period. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $97,395,000.

VYM traded down $1.52 on Tuesday, hitting $116.47. 835,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,604. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.52 and its 200 day moving average is $111.63. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $121.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.73.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

