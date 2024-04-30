Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stock Position Increased by Firestone Capital Management

Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,656 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.9% of Firestone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meredith Wealth Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $76.57. 3,726,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,808,954. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.62. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2479 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

