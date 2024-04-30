Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Firestone Capital Management’s 6th Largest Position

Firestone Capital Management lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Firestone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $15,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $4.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $248.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,495,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,242,761. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $200.20 and a 52-week high of $261.07. The firm has a market cap of $372.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $253.95 and a 200 day moving average of $238.42.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

