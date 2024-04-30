Vår Energi AS (OTCMKTS:VARRY) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Vår Energi AS (OTCMKTS:VARRY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.1194 per share on Wednesday, May 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Vår Energi AS’s previous dividend of $0.12.
Vår Energi AS Stock Performance
VARRY stock remained flat at $7.18 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.33. Vår Energi AS has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $7.18.
Vår Energi AS Company Profile
